West Kelowna keeping firehall options open

West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater says the city has reached an agreement with the owner of land adjacent to the fire hall on Olalla Road in Lakeview Heights, to include it in a proposed comprehensive development zone involving the two properties.

The owner of 2750 Olalla Road, TC Development Group, had expressed interest in buying the fire hall property to be included in the zone for a future multi-residential development. But the city requires more time to thoroughly analyze the future of the fire hall property, said Findlater.

According to the mayor, council determined the best approach is to allow the property to be included in the upcoming planning process, but the move does not commit the city to selling the land or commits it to any costs associated with the proposed zoning.

Rather, the agreement allows the zoning application to be processed with fire, police or ambulance service as a permitted use within the new zoning, while giving the city time to consider its options.

The city’s facilities master plan recommends the fire hall be decommissioned and a new, larger facility be constructed, either at another location or through a partnership with surrounding properties at the current site.

The proposed comprehensive development zone will be presented to council at an upcoming public meeting for consideration of first and second reading and if approved would go to a public hearing.

In the meantime, staff will further analyze the proposal and the plans for a new and/or re-located fire hall and report back to council.