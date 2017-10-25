The new Welcome to West Kelowna sign before the letters were painted a lighter colour this week.—Image: Capital News file

West Kelowna lightens up

Hard-to-read welcome signs get lighter colour paint job

Things are brighter now in West Kelowna

After complaints that the dark writing on the new welcome to West Kelowna signs was too hard to read given the new dark wood background, the city has painted the letters a brighter colour.

A Capital News reader welcomed the move, crediting a story in the Oct. 4 edition of the paper with prompting the paint job.

But earlier this month, a spokeswoman for the city said staff were aware of the problem and said the plan was to have the sign illuminated. But vandalism to the lights was an issue so the city was planning to paint the letters.

West Kelowna council approved $18,700 to be spent on the two new cedar Welcome to West Kelowna in April. The signs are located alongside Highway 97 at the north and south ends of the city signs.

The old signs, made of metal panels with printed plastic wrap, were peeling and cracked and in need of repair. At the time, staff noted the solar lighting system has also been vandalized on several occasions.

In 2010, council approved a $30,000 budget for the construction of the original two signs and an additional $15,000 for two solar lighting packages.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
