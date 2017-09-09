West Kelowna native dons letter for Warriors

Defenseman Jake Harrison is among the players joining captain Jared Marino as the Warriors’ leaders

Contributed Warriors captains (from left): From left to right: Stephen Kleysen, Cavin Tilsley, Jared Marino and Jake Harrison.

The West Kelowna Warriors have announced its leaderhip group, and a West Kelowna native will don an ‘A’ as an alternate captain.

Defenseman Jake Harrison is among the players joining captain Jared Marino as the Warriors’ leaders. Stephen Kleysen and forward Cavin Tilsley will also serve as alternate captains as the team kicks off the 2017-18 BCHL season with a home and home series with Trail, including Saturday night’s home opener.

Saturday’s home opener will also be the team’s First Responders Night and will include pre-game festivities.

Harrison, 18, is entering his third season in the BCHL with the Warriors and has plenty of experience even for his young age. The West Kelowna native, along with captain Marino, are the only two players remaining from the 2016 national championship squad. The veteran of 108 regular season games for the Warriors has tallied 10 goals and earned 50 points with 83 penalty minutes.

“It’s an honour for me to wear a letter this season,” stated Harrison, “I can’t wait to get out and help lead this team to another championship.”

Kleysen, 20, enters his second season with the Warriors and fourth and final year of Junior hockey. A Winnipeg, MB native, he has suited up for 170 regular season games between three different team and with the Warriors with last season tallied six goals and 23 points with 150 penalty minutes.

Tilsley, 19, comes into his first full season with the Warriors in 2017/18, after being acquired in mid-November by the Warriors from the Prince George Spruce Kings. The Delta, B.C. native has played in 102 regular season contests in the BCHL, scoring 15 goals and collecting 39 points to go along with 178 penalty minutes.

Warriors head coach/GM Rylan Ferster knows he has a solid veteran presence leading his team.

“Along with Jared, we believe that these three men will be able to provide plenty of veteran leadership to our team for this season,” said Ferster. Jake has plenty of experience entering his third season including a Royal Bank Cup,while Stephen is a 20-year-old with plenty of junior hockey knowledge and Cavin has the work ethic and character to be a great leader.”

The Warriors are hosting a First Responders Appreciation Night on Saturday to be held at their home opener against the Smoke Eaters.

There will be a courtyard party outside of Royal LePage Place that kicks off at 4 p.m. with street hockey, beverage tents, music and much more. Game time is 7 p.m.