Kelowna RCMP file photo. Image credit: Carmen Weld

West Kelowna police negotiating with distraught male

RCMP ask residents to stay in their homes, while they communicate with man

An unfolding police incident has been contained to a single unit within a condominium complex in West Kelowna.

RCMP are asking residents of the immediate area to stay in their homes, while specially trained officers continue efforts to communicate with a distraught male.

The incident began shortly before before 4 p.m. this afternoon when the West Kelowna RCMP were called to a condominium complex in the 4000 block of Pritchard Drive North in West Kelowna for reports of a very distraught 35-year-old-man, believed to be armed and alone inside his unit.

Upon their attendance police decided, as a precautionary measure, to evacuate the immediately effected residents of the surrounding units to ensure their personal safety.

“Police are asking all remaining residents, within the immediate area of 4026 Pritchard Drive North, to stay inside and seek shelter within their homes,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional RCMP.

“RCMP also ask that the general public avoid the area, as temporary road closures have been put in place at Boucherie Road and Pritchard Drive.”

RCMP ask that media and social media users refrain from publicizing the physical location of our officers, be it via verbal descriptor or photographs and or videos.

The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT) and specially trained negotiators have been called to the scene, as police continue their efforts to make contact and communicate with the man.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

