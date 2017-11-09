Capital News file pic.

School bus hits the ditch

Bus in West Kelowna goes off the road as conditions in the Central Okanagan are not good

A school bus went off the road on Bear Creek Road in West Kelowna but students on board were not injured.

According to witness reports the bus left the road after 9 a.m. this morning.

The bus was on McNaughton Road at the corner of Bear Creek Road and witnesses report Bear Creek was extremely icy this morning. RCMP attended to the scene and it appears none of the kids were injured.

Students were transferred to another bus and have departed en route to school

Icy conditions have been given drivers headaches this morning in Kelowna and around the Okanagan with the snowfall overnight.

