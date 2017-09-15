West Kelowna spray park closing for the season

Kids spray park will shut down for the winter Sunday night.

It’s the final (official) weekend of summer 2017, and West Kelowna is reminding families that it is also their last chance to spend time at the Kids Care Spray Park before it shuts down for the season Sunday night.

The children’s water playground, located in Westbank Centre Park at the end of May Street, will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sunday, Sept. 17.

The spray park is free to use and offers 20 motion-activated pieces of equipment including geysers, hoops, shower towers, and water cannons. The site also offers plenty of space for lawn games and to spread out towels and blankets.

Shade trees, picnic tables, and washrooms/change rooms are also available.

The conservation-conscious recirculating system collects water from the park and treats it on-site for reuse, says the city.