West Kelowna transit input sought

Two open houses coming up in West Kelowna to gather pubic thoughts on the regional transit system.

West Kelowna and BC Transit want to know what the public thinks about transit in West Kelowna.

Two open houses are planned to gather pubic feedback Friday, Aug. 25.

The sessions are part of the Transit Future Action Plan for the Kelowna Regional Transit System, and aim to identify service options and expansion priorities exclusive to the communities on the west side of Okanagan Lake.

The first phase of consultation, conducted in March, focused on transit service priorities for the City of Kelowna, Lake Country, Ellison and Peachland areas.

The first West Kelowna open house will go Aug. 25 at the Westbank Lions Community Centre (main hall) at 2466 Main Street in Westbank between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The second open house is scheduled for later that day, 6:40 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Memorial Park, 3737 Old Okanagan Highway (behind Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre).

Members of the public may also choose to provide feedback through an online survey available at: bctransit.com/Kelowna/survey. The survey will be open from Aug. 21 to Sept. 3.

For more information, service updates and alerts in Kelowna, call 250 860-8121 or visit bctransit.com/Kelowna.