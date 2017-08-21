West Kelowna’s Music In The Park wraps up Friday

The Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in Memorial Park. in West Kelowna.—Image credit: City of West Kelowna

Music fans have one last chance to enjoy Music in the Park in West Kelowna this summer.

The season of outdoor live-music concerts will end on a high note Friday, Aug. 25, as the hugely popular, modern Celtic band Cod Gone Wild headlines the wrap-up event t the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in Memorial Park.

About 1,200 people attended the last time the band took the stage at Music in the Park in 2014. Kelowna folk group Tiger Moon will open the show and season sponsor Re/Max will also be on site with its iconic hot air balloon and a bouncy castle will be set up for the kids.

Tiger Moon will start playing at 6:40 p.m., with Cod Gone Wild scheduled to come on at 7:10 p.m.

This year marked West Kelowna’s fifth year of Music in the Park. Concert attendance has averaged about 700 fans this summer.

Free, family friendly Music in the Park concerts took place every Friday from 6:40 to 9 p.m. at Memorial Park, next to Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre. Fans enjoyed a variety of genres ranging from classical to rock. West Kelowna Recreation staff hosted games and activities for kids on site and a food and beverage vendor was also there.