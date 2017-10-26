Design for new middle school in Upper Mission. Photo Credit: Contributed

WFN embraces new option to name Kelowna school

Ki-Lo-Na in running along with Myra Canyon and Canyon Falls for new middle school

The possibility of the new Upper Mission middle school being named Ki-Low-Na from the traditional Syilx Indigenous language would be embraced by the Westbank First Nation.

WFN Chief Roxanne Lindley said she was recently made aware that Ki-Low-Na along with Myra Canyon and Canyon Falls are the three names under consideration for the new school.

“When I received a call about that I was really excited to hear that was a possibility. What a wonderful step forward that would be for us to see, whoever thought of it,” Lindley said.

The trio of names were whittled down from an online survey that closed Sept. 29 asking for public suggestions.

The top choice was Schooly McSchoolface, which was a play on words from a 2016 British contest for the sarcastic winner Boaty McBoatface for the name of a new polar research ship.

A public forum on the new school held Monday also garnered more public feedback on the three name finalists.

Lindley said she applauds any steps made to recognize Indigenous culture, calling it positive step in the reconciliation process.

“When it comes to possibly naming a building, particularly one like a school that deals with children and with education, you look at that and say, ‘Wow, that is really reconciliation,’” she said.

The new school will serve Grade 6 to 8 students, with construction starting in the fall.

Moyra Baxter, chair of the Central Okanagan Board of Education, said the new name should reflect the area and its residents, to increase a community’s sense of ownership and identification with the school.

Kevin Kaardal, superindentent/CEO of Okanagan Public Schools, added it’s important to name the school early in the process.

“Naming the school prior to its opening guides all of us,” Kaardal said. “Having a permanent name in place during construction helps us plan with purpose and supports the development of a vision to meet the needs of every learner who will benefit from the new school.”

Lindley said she is encouraged by the recognition and respect shown by local governments by acknowledging formal meetings are held on traditional Syilx territory.

Last week, the Regional District of Central Okanagan board adopted a resolution of recognition already followed by the school board, local municipal councils and the Interior Health board.

That resolution calls for the RDCO board or committee meetings to begin with the chair stating: “I would like to acknowledge that this meeting is being held on the traditional territory of the Syilx/Okanagan Peoples.”

For the WFN, such acknowledgements are not taken lightly, Lindley noted.

“I’m always encouraged to hear something like that. Our voice is important and it has led to us having good working relationships at various municipal and provincial government levels and we continue to want to step forward on that,” Lindley said.

One of those next steps, she noted, would for the non-voting representative on the RDCO board from the WFN to actually have a vote.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Looking for award-worthy businesses
Next story
Kelowna brewery attacked by hate groups

Just Posted

Kelowna brewery attacked by hate groups

Boundary Brewing is on the receiving end of hate attacks after posting a video supporting peace

Attack dogs to be euthanized

Two dogs (not pictured) that attacked a killed a small dog in Kelowna will be put down

Looking for award-worthy businesses

The 15th Small Business BC Awards is accepting nominations

Updated: Stump fire on WFN land

A stump was found with smoke billowing out of it on Westbank First Nation land Wednesday

West Kelowna lightens up

Hard-to-read welcome signs get lighter colour paint job

In Photos: Kelowna’s first comic expo

Check out photos from the first comic expo that happened this weekend

South Okanagan may get national park

Parks Canada will be making an announcement in the Oliver area on Friday

What to do with your used pumpkins

Central Okanagan regional waste reduction office has some suggestions

Sleeping a little easier in West Kelowna

Snore MD opened a clinic in May

Tradition carved into Little Shuswap canoes

A once-noble cottonwood tree continues life in the form of two canoes.… Continue reading

BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

UPDATE: RCMP speak at Silver Creek farm

More tents have been placed and new equipment brought in as search expands

Confusion surrounds controversial victim surcharge fees

Intended to fine criminals and give proceeds to victim services, critics say it can fuel crime

Armstrong actor wins VIPs passes to high-profile film festival

Burgeoning performer, Robert Stratford has racked up impressive credits, both on and off-screen, in high-profile projects including Riverdale, Blackway, The 100 and Richard Says Goodbye.

Most Read