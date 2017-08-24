Video: Joe Rich Fire erupts on roadside

What appears to be the first moments of the fire that sparked in Joe Rich near Kelowna

A Kelowna resident was on her way to Big White, Thursday afternoon, when she saw what appears to be the start of the Joe Rich wildfire.

Molly, tells the Capital News no emergency crews were on scene yet as she drove through the smoke filled area.

The blaze took off just before 2 p.m. and quickly grew to more than 150 hectares in less than an hour.

RELATED: Emergency reception centre set up for Philpott Road fire evacuees

The fire has forced more than 1,000 residents from their homes; however there is no report of any structures lost in the flames as of yet.

Send your photos and video to newstips@kelownacapnews.com