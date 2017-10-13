What are your thoughts on Kelowna’s downtown parking?

City to hold an open house Oct. 24 on its new downtown parking plan

The city built the new Memorial Parkade in downtown Kelowna (seen here during construction) to not only provide spaces for workers at the nearby Interior Health building, but also help alleviate the need for more parking downtown.—Capital News file

Kelowna residents who want to have a say about parking downtown are being invited to a city open house Oct. 24.

The city is looking to hear about parking challenges and opportunities in the downtown area at the open house planned for Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Laurel Packinghouse, 1304 Ellis Street.

The City of Kelowna says it is starting to update its Downtown Area Parking Plan.

In recent years, area plans have been completed for South Pandosy and the Kelowna General Hospital areas. They allow the city to respond to a number of issues and concerns related to parking including parking supply, demand for short-term and long-term parking and impacts of development on neighboring residential areas.

“It has been more than seven years since the last downtown area parking plan was completed,” says Dave Duncan, parking services manager. “Since then, the area has seen a significant amount of development and growth.”

Residents will also be able to share their thoughts in an online survey, available in mid-October.

This update is the next phase of the city-wide parking management strategy that was endorsed by council in 2014.

