WHAT THE HAIL? : Metro Vancouver blanketed with winter weather

A man walks through pellets of hail on 160 Street near the 24 Avenue intersection Wednesday morning. Parts of Surrey were pelted with hail overnight. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Environment Canada is calling for heavy showers this morning in the Lower Mainland, with a risk of hail and thunderstorms, but clearing late in the afternoon.

On Vancouver Island, many regions will enjoy a mix of sun and cloud today but the rainy weather will continue into early next week.

If you want to share your weather photos, please email them to your local editor or find us on Facebook and Twitter.