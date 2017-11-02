The London Drugs store in Kelowna is one of seven in communities in the Interior and on the Sunshine Coast that will now accept plastic bags, plastic overwrap and plastic foam containers for recycling.—Google

What to do with all of those plastic bags

London Drugs locations in Kelowna, West Kelowna and more will accept plastic bags and more

Starting today, recycling plastic bags, plastic overwrap and foam packaging in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton, Kamloops, Prince George, Gibsons and Squamish will be as simple as a trip to London Drugs.

Recycle BC is partnering with London Drugs to offer a convenient option for residents to bring these plastic materials to their local store for recycling.

Building off a partnership established with London Drugs stores in all other areas of the province, this phase of the expansion involves seven stores in participating communities. With the addition of these stores, the partnership between Recycle BC and London Drugs now includes all stores in British Columbia.

The following plastics are now accepted at London Drugs stores in the seven communities:

• Plastic bags and overwrap, including grocery bags, bread bags, produce bags, outer bags for diapers

• White and coloured plastic foam packaging, including foam meat trays, foam egg cartons and foam cushion packaging for electronics

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with London Drugs to include all stores in B.C. and to offer residents of Penticton, Kamloops, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Prince George, Gibsons and Squamish more options for recycling,” said Allen Langdon, managing director of Recycle BC.

“These items are not accepted in curbside recycling, so we’re pleased to offer residents more locations to recycle them.”

Kevin Sorby, general manager of retail operations with London Drugs said with the expansion to seven communities, the chain store was proud to again partner with Recycle BC to offer consumers a convenient way to recycle.

“Now our customers and the greater community in these areas will be able to bring in these materials no matter where the original product packaging has originated from,” he said. “There is no reason for residents who live in these seven communities to throw plastic bags, overwrap and foam packaging in the waste bin. Simply bring them in to your local London Drugs and we’ll ensure they are recycled properly.”

Plastic bags and overwrap are recycled into new grocery bags, plastic pallets, containers, crates, pipes, decking and park benches. Plastic foam packaging is recycled into picture frames, construction trim, moulding, park benches and fence posts.

