What to do with your used pumpkins

Poor old Jack O’Lantern.

Halloween is still a week away and the regional waste reduction office is already planning his demise.

The office has issued its annual what-to-do-with-your-used-pumpkin-when-Halloween-is-over notice.

It says instead of throwing out your Halloween pumpkin, you should toss it in your compost bin instead.

“Pumpkins are high in nitrogen, an excellent material to add to your backyard compost bin,” said waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart .

“And if you chop your pumpkin into small pieces and toss it into your backyard composter with some fall leaves, it will break down just that much faster. Next spring you’ll have a great nutrient-rich soil amendment to add to your flower beds or veggie patch.”

If you don’t compost, you can also put your pumpkin in your yard waste cart for your next pickup. Check your Living Greener Calendar, the My-Waste app, or regionaldistrict.com/recycle for yard waste pickup schedules in your area. But remember, yard waste pick- up ends for the year Nov. 30.

For more information on composting or yard waste collection programs, visit regionaldistrict.com/recycle or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.

