What to do with your used pumpkins

Central Okanagan regional waste reduction office has some suggestions

Poor old Jack O’Lantern.

Halloween is still a week away and the regional waste reduction office is already planning his demise.

The office has issued its annual what-to-do-with-your-used-pumpkin-when-Halloween-is-over notice.

It says instead of throwing out your Halloween pumpkin, you should toss it in your compost bin instead.

“Pumpkins are high in nitrogen, an excellent material to add to your backyard compost bin,” said waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart .

“And if you chop your pumpkin into small pieces and toss it into your backyard composter with some fall leaves, it will break down just that much faster. Next spring you’ll have a great nutrient-rich soil amendment to add to your flower beds or veggie patch.”

If you don’t compost, you can also put your pumpkin in your yard waste cart for your next pickup. Check your Living Greener Calendar, the My-Waste app, or regionaldistrict.com/recycle for yard waste pickup schedules in your area. But remember, yard waste pick- up ends for the year Nov. 30.

For more information on composting or yard waste collection programs, visit regionaldistrict.com/recycle or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Traffic tickets to go electronic in B.C.
Next story
RCMP arrest man for uttering threats

Just Posted

West Kelowna lightens up

Hard-to-read welcome signs get lighter colour paint job

Annual Kelowna poppy campaign needs volunteers

Royal Canadian Legion puts out call for more volunteers with just days to go to start of campaign

Pedestrian stuck at Baron and Banks

One person is in the care of ambulance officials after being struck by a motor vehicle

RCMP arrest man for uttering threats

Police say suspect is a known high-risk offender

Learn to live with or get rid of these guys?

University professor says don’t let your emotions dictate which invasive species we react to

In Photos: Kelowna’s first comic expo

Check out photos from the first comic expo that happened this weekend

What to do with your used pumpkins

Central Okanagan regional waste reduction office has some suggestions

Sleeping a little easier in West Kelowna

Snore MD opened a clinic in May

Tradition carved into Little Shuswap canoes

A once-noble cottonwood tree continues life in the form of two canoes.… Continue reading

BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

UPDATE: RCMP speak at Silver Creek farm

More tents have been placed and new equipment brought in as search expands

Armstrong actor wins VIPs passes to high-profile film festival

Burgeoning performer, Robert Stratford has racked up impressive credits, both on and off-screen, in high-profile projects including Riverdale, Blackway, The 100 and Richard Says Goodbye.

Early morning work out for Rockets

Kelowna players join other local athletes to work out and promote fitness

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Most Read