The weekend is upon us once again and events are taking place up and down the Okanagan Valley.
From flaming pumpkins, to curling championships, to kitten adoptions, check out what’s happening with social squad member Anna Zeitner.
What’s happening in your community this weekend
With homeless shelters operating at full capacity in Kelowna, an emergency weather shelter will open
A spun out vehicle on the W.R. Bennett Bridge is causing traffic backups headed into West Kelowna
“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”
Accident occurred Friday afternoon in 4000-block of Lakeshore Road
Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux
Seven games leading up to the Super Bowl will be hosted in the adults-only VIP cinemas
One of the main sources of Apple’s growth is coming from its services, experts say
The Scotish-Canadian singer will play Prospera Place with guests Glass Tiger March 6
Freezing temperatures have captured a frozen find in the Similkameen River
Fire crews have been on the scene since Thursday evening fighting a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill in Williams Lake.
University gets close examination from one of its profs
Ambulance crews responded to an accident in Kelowna as tough road conditions continue
Snow expected to slow throughout Friday across the region
More flights are delayed in and out of Kelowna International Airport
Annual citizens’ survey results lead city staff to say growing safety concerns need to be watched
If you are heading from Vernon to Kelowna or Lake Country, traffic will be impacted
Commitee expected to deliver a final report on its findings to the government by March 31