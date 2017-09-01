What’s happening this weekend

Friends Emma Rockwell (left), 10, and Isabella Goubaultvalle, 10, hold on as they are whipped around on one of the rides at the Interior Provincial Exhibition Wednesday in Armstrong. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Kelowna - Need something to do this weekend? Check out these events in the Okanagan

Kelowna:

Sept. 2 – Check out the Kelowna Art Gallery with the latest exhibit, The Games We Play, which showcases work by artists in the Okanagan’s tech community.

Sept. 2 – The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters Market is on from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. off of Dilworth Drive and downtown on Bernard Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 3 – The Kelowna Wine Country Half Marathon takes place at The Vibrant Vine. Racers finish at the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort.

Penticton:

Sept. 1 — Rock the Sun, a free concert series in Penticton’s Gyro Park, featuring Bees and the Bare Bones and Luke Wallace, from 7 to 9 p.m. Bees and the Bare Bones that plays indie-folk music and alt-country folk. Wallace is a folk musician and activist from Vancouver.

Sept. 1 — The Justin Glibbery Quartet featuring guest vocalist Yanti at the Dream, Café. Her sultry vocal style compliments the diverse, yet cohesive band that will play original compositions and torch vocals on jazz classics. Premium seats are $40 and wings $25.

Sept. 2 — Maple Blues female vocalist of the years from 2013 to 2016, Angel Forrest, is performing with guitar players Denis Coulombe and Ricky Paquette at the Dream Café. Premium seats are $42 and wings $27.

Vernon:

Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 – The Armstrong IPE celebrates argriculture and Canada’s 150th birthday. Watch for the annual parade Saturday which starts at 10 a.m. at Country West Supply and will travel along Pleasant Valley Blvd.