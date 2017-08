BC Wildfire service is on the scene of a blaze near Highway 8.

A forest fire is currently burning 26 kilometres west of Merritt between Highway 8 and the Nicola River.

BC Wildfire Service is on scene assisting local fire crews. The blaze is reported to be two hectares in size.

Highway 8 is reduced to single lane alternating traffic.

More to come.

