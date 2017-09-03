Wildfire ignites west of Salmon Arm

Trans-Canada Highway traffic is being stopped after a fire broke out Sunday morning

Update: 10:53 a.m.

Both lanes of traffic are closed as two large water bombers hit the fire.

One passerby says the fire is moving up the hillside from the lake, but fire fighters are on it from the ground and from the air.

They commend fire department on fast reaction – “like a well-oiled machine” – with a helicopter on it from above.

“They should be commended on how quickly they quit it.”

DriveBC reports Highway 1 is closed in both directions 10 kilometres west of Salmon Arm. There is no estimated time of opening.

Detours are available via Highway 97B, Highway 97A and Highway 97.

Original

Traffic is being stopped along Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm after a wildfire broke out on Kault Hill.

Tankers can be seen actioning the fire and emergency crews are controlling highway traffic.

#Kault Hill update….. Foresrty requesting #BCHwy#1 shut down so tankers to action the fire — Shuswapscanner (@Shuswapscanner) September 3, 2017

We have a reporter en route to the scene.

More details to come.

