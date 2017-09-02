UPDATED: Peachland wildfire 10 hectares in size

The Finley Creek wildfire is highly visable from Okanagan Lake

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

The Finley Creek wildfire is currently 10 hectares in size and located 7.5 kilometres southwest of Peachland.

Air tankers are on site attacking the blaze and helicopters will continue to drop water after the tankers are finished, according to BC Wildfire Service information officer Rachel Witt.

According to reports, wind activity in the area is increasing the size of the blaze.

Currently, seven wildfire firefighters are on scene with an additional unit crew of approximately 20 firefighters on the way.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Original:

The BC Wildfire Service is currently responding to a fire in Peachland.

Witnesses reported the fire around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Capital News will update the story as more information becomes available.