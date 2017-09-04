UPDATE: Wildfire sparks near Little White Mountain

A new wildfire has sparked south of Kelowna

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

The Grayback Mountain wildfire, 28 kilometres southeast of Kelowna, is now pegged at 20 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service reports they have four firefighting personnel and air tankers battling the blaze this morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire was sparked in an area popular with backcountry users.

The fire was first reported late on Sunday and is currently showing rank three behaviour, categorized as a fire with a organized flame front and open flame.

This fire is not near any homes and therefore is not currently considered an interface fire.

Related: Peachland wildfire sits at 1,500 hectares

—-

ORIGINAL:

Another wildfire has ignited in the Central Okanagan.

According to Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, emergency personnel are on site at a small wildfire burning by the Canyon Lakes, just north-east of Little White Mountain and about 19 kilometres outside of the Kelowna city boundary.

Early estimates from BC Wildfire yesterday had it pegged at 10 hectares in size, but they have not yet released a new size estimate as of Monday morning.

More details to come.

Send your best photos, videos and news tips to us by clicking the ‘Contact’ tab.