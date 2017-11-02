Winter conditions cause accidents in Interior

Multiple accidents reported on Interior B.C. roads, coinciding with the first snowfall

Winter road conditions are present across the Interior, with several accidents reported including two earlier this morning on the Coquihalla. (Drive BC photo)

As the first snowflakes fall, DriveBC is reporting multiple accidents and road closures.

Highway 97 near Westwold is reduced to single lane alternating traffic following an incident earlier this morning.

The next update from DriveBC is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

As it is the first snowfall of the season, drivers are encouraged to slow down and drive safe.

DriveBC said the Coquihalla is now open, following two accidents this morning that caused closures.

According to Environment Canada, an arctic front is expected in the southwest Interior today that could bring up to 20 cm of snowfall in higher elevations.

The high today is plus 4 Celscius.

