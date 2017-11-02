Winter hits Okanagan-Shuswap

There is a snowfall warning in effect for all parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap

Okanagan-Shuswap residents are being reminded to brace for winter.

For Thursday, there is a snowfall warning in effect for:

Central Okanagan – including Kelowna

North Okanagan – including Vernon

South Okanagan – including Penticton

Shuswap – including Salmon Arm

Similkameen

Snowfall, with total amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres is expected.

“A significant snowfall is forecast across the Southern Interior today due to the presence of a low pressure system over the south coast and the passage of an arctic front. The snow will be wet or mixed with rain in some valleys before turning to all snow later today,” states Environment Canada.

“Total snowfall amounts will range from 10 to 15 centimetres in the valley bottoms to 20 centimetres or more over higher terrain. The snow will ease to a few flurries by midnight tonight over the southwest interior and by Friday morning in the Kootenays. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

Previous story
Liberals sound alarm about NDP electoral reform
Next story
Chief takes stand against violence

Just Posted

Winter hits Okanagan-Shuswap

There is a snowfall warning in effect for all parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap

Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

Liberals sound alarm about NDP electoral reform

Okanagan MLA in Kelowna says NDP seek to unfairly skew referendum vote results

What to do with all of those plastic bags

London Drugs locations in Kelowna, West Kelowna and more will accept plastic bags and more

Grade 9 students report for Kelowna RCMP duty

As part of take your kid to work day, local RCMP spends time with high school students

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

Americans drop Rockets in OT

Kelowna’s three-game winning streak ends Wednesday in Tri-City

Letter: The bridge itself is not the problem

Kelowna letter writer jumps into the debate on the WR Bennett Bridge in Kelowna

Kamloops man loses fight to RCMP dog

Kamloops man tries to evade police but is captured by Fargo the police dog

B.C. man says his life was ruined by predatory lending

Unemployed senior on disability says he was convinced to buy mutual funds with home equity loan

B.C. boy looks to add new word to Webster’s dictionary

Levidrome: a word that means something else when spelled backwards, Vancouver Island boy says

Hacker threatens to release UFV student information if not paid ransom

Threats to release students’ personal information

OC Coyotes hoops teams hit the road

Okanagan College women head to VIU, men will play at Quest and SFU

Letter: In the rush to Christmas we’re forgetting something

Kelowna letter writer says as soon as Halloween is over, it happens every year

Most Read