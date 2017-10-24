Winter travel event coming up at Kelowna’s airport

Annual event puts the public in touch with those in the know about winter travel hot spots

The winter travel event goes this weekend at Kelowna International Airport.—Capital News file

Looking for a winter getaway? Kelowna’s airport may have some suggestions.

Kelowna International Airport’s annual winter travel event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will be able to meet with air carriers, travel agents, hotels and resorts to get helpful travel tips and information on popular direct sun destinations.

“This event is a great opportunity for locals to learn about new travel options from YLW and win great prizes,” said Sam Samaddar, YLW’s airport director. “We have many new participants this year, so there’s never been a better time to attend!”

This year, YLW and its partners are giving away seven prize packages, including:

• Return trip for two to Victoria and a two-night stay at Oak Bay Beach Hotel​ from Pacific Coastal Airlines​

• Return trip for two anywhere Flair Airlines​ flies

• Airfare for two to Edmonton, donated by the Edmonton International Airport​

• A Three-night stay at the SLS Las Vegas Hotel & Casino​

• Two nights’ accommodation at Four Points by Sheraton Kelowna Airport​

• One-night hotel stay, plus robe, at Sandman Hotel & Suites Kelowna

• One-night hotel stay at Fairfield Inn & Suites Kelowna​.

Ballots for the prize draw are $5 for 1 tickets or $10 for 3 tickets and will only be available at the event. All money raised will be donated to the United Way.

Free parking will be provided in the long-term parking lot during event hours, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Attendees are required to bring in their parking voucher to be validated.

For more airport information or information about the winter travel event, go to ylw.kelowna.ca.

