What’s new at Big White

With the season approaching, Big White Ski Resorts near Kelowna has some new stuff to think about

With summer all wrapped up, Big White Ski Resort is looking forward to another epic winter season with many new and exciting resort developments.

From custom-designed chocolate to major accommodation developments, guests will see some changes at Big White this winter:

Custom-designed chocolate: This winter, Big White Ski Resort will be the only mountain resort in North America to have its own custom-designed chocolate from the famous Or Noir Laboratories of French chocolatiers Cacao Barry. Big White’s executive chef, Rob Walker, will be travelling to Paris, France, this fall to build two unique varieties of “Big White” chocolate to be featured across the resort’s food & beverage portfolio.

Winter Warm Up, Dec 1-20: This year, Big White Ski Resort is kicking off the winter season with an exciting series of events to celebrate the ski season. The Winter Warm Up Kick-Off (Dec. 1) will be the first of many festive events followed by the Big White Light Up (Dec. 2), Big White Christmas Market (Dec. 3), Village Movie Series (Dec. 6 to 20), Big White Winter Rally (Dec. 8 to 10), Big Reds at Big White wine festival (Dec. 8 and 9) and the Big White Hockey Tournament (Dec. 16 and 17).

Elevation 57 Brewing Company: Sessions Taphouse and Grill is excited to introduce two new features to the hill this season: Elevation 57 Brewing Company and Escape Sessions. Elevation 57 Brewing Company, led by internationally-trained head brewer, Brandon Amond, is proud to bring Big White visitors craft beer brewed at , 5,757 feet in elevation.

Christmas Theatre: Christmas Theatre productions, in partnership with New Vintage Theatre in Kelowna, invites Big White guests to enjoy festive theatre productions around the resort in various venues as a part of Big White’s Winter Warm Up.

Twenty-five foot outdoor movie screen: Big White brings guests entertainment on a brand new inflatable movie screen for outdoor village movie nights under the stars, film festivals and major sporting events.

The Woods: Known for its excellent location in the heart of Big White Village and its vibrant outdoor beer garden, The Woods is now under new management by Big White Ski Resort. This restaurant joins other popular establishments in Big White’s food & beverage portfolio such as the recently revamped Clocktower Coffee Co., Black Forest Day Lodge and the outlets within Happy Valley Day Lodge.

Stonegate development: A third building for Stonegate Resort is currently under construction. This resort also has heated underground parking, a heated indoor/outdoor pool, fitness center, theatre, games room, indoor ski/snowboard storage and stunning views of Big White Village, the Monashee Mountains and the ski slopes.

Staff housing: A brand new building is being built in the Black Forest area for staff housing. This building will be the first of four buildings on the present site around Gondola Way and will create the start of a subdivision in the Black Forest area. Staff living in the building will have excellent access to the Black Forest Express Quad and Lara’s Gondola in Happy Valley.

Lake Paul: The resort is investing in treatment for Lake Paul, a lake located at the base of the Powder Chair. This development will finish tying the lake into the water system, creating another 60 million gallons of useable fresh water for the residents of Big White Ski Resort. With the water supply currently serviced by Rhonda Lake at the base of the Cliff Chair, this addition will ensure that the water supply grows along with the resort population.

