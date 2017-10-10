Woman airlifted from West Kelowna trail

COSAR’s new mountain bike team assisted in rescuing a woman from a fall on a trail, Monday.

A woman is recovering after falling from her bike on a mountain trail in West Kelowna.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) volunteers were called to the Smith Creek area about 3 p.m., Monday, after receiving a report of an injured rider.

According to Ephraim Nowak, the president of COSAR, a newly formed COSAR volunteer mountain bike team helped to find the injured women and care for her while an ATV team scouted an evacuation route.

Due to the terrain, the decision was made to evacuate the woman by air using Vernon SAR’s helicopter winch rescue team, which was just returning from another rescue near Kamloops.

The injured cyclist was airlifted from the mountain and transported to the Wildcat Helicopter base, where she was transferred to a waiting ambulance and taken to KGH.