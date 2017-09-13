Woman grabbed and assaulted in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP are looking for other victims to come forward

Kelowna RCMP are issuing a warning after a woman was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted in the Springvalley area.

On Sunday evening at approximately 7:45 p.m., the woman told police she was standing near the intersection of Kiniski Road and Creekside Road, when she heard some rustling in the bushes.

“A few minutes later, she reported being grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted,” said Cpl. Tania Carroll. “When she struggled and screamed the suspect male ran off towards Springfield Road.”

RCMP say the woman did not suffer any injuries that required medical attention and waited until the following morning to report it to the police.

She described him as being of medium height and build, having light coloured buzz-cut style hair and having light tanned skin. He was wearing a plaid, pastel coloured t-shirt and beige khaki-coloured shorts.

“This would be a traumatizing event for anyone and the Kelowna RCMP needs to know if there are any others who have come in contact with this same person,” said Carroll.

“If this has happened to you, it’s very important to contact the RCMP as soon as it is safe to do so.

“The Kelowna RCMP wants to remind the public to stay in well-lit areas, to be aware of your surroundings and to trust your instincts.”

Since Sunday evening, RCMP investigators have conducted door knocks and extensive patrols in the area to gather information that will assist police in identifying the male suspect involved.

If you have any information about this incident, or you witnessed anyone in the area please contact Const. Kevin Hamilton at the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

