Woman treated after boat rescue on Okanagan Lake

A woman was treated at the scene after a marine rescue on Okanagan Lake, Aug. 28. - Image: Kathy Michaels

A female was treated by emergency crews near the boat launch in downtown Kelowna after being rescued from a boat and brought to shore.

The woman was able to walk to the ambulance after being brought to the dock by rescue crews, who responded to an emergency call on Okanagan Lake this afternoon.

The marine rescue call was for a boat in distress in the middle of Okanagan Lake, out from the Grand Hotel.

When rescue crews reached the boat, there were four people on board with one person needing treatment.

The extent of the injuries to the woman or the reason for the emergency call are unknown at this time.

The Capital News has a call into the RCMP and will update the story as information is released.