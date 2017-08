Motorists are being warned of traffic disruptions on Westside Road.

There will be construction 11 kilometres of the junction with Highway 97 south (Kelowna junction) from Monday to Saturday. There will be single lane alternating traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with up to 10-minute delays.

From Tuesday to Thursday, there will be two-hour closures from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. for road reconstruction.

Call 1-844-371-3824 for real time updates.