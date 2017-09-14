Workshop for entrepreneurs returns

A popular workshop for social entrepreneurs is returning to Okanagan College

The aim is to equip those seeking real-world solutions to challenges in our communities with the essential business tools needed to set social enterprise ideas in motion, according to the college.

Back for the second time since the project piloted in May, Okanagan College, the Scotiabank Centre for non-profit excellence and Purppl, a social enterprise accelerator, are joining forces to lead the SoFun workshop.

The one-day inclusive workshop is on Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Vernon campus of Okanagan College in room E102 and 103, according to Okanagan College.

“The SoFun workshop uses global entrepreneurial best practices and tools to help social entrepreneurs build predictable, sustainable revenue models that can fund long-term solutions to our toughest community, social and environmental challenges,” said Andrew Greer, founder of Purppl and SoFun co-facilitator.

“Communities are struggling under the weight of chronic challenges and organizations trying to solve these challenges are typically underfunded, under resourced and donor dependent.”

Participants will examine the case study of Mission Possible (an organization which helps those affected by homelessness find meaningful work) through the global-standard Business Model Canvas tool. The model applies lean thinking, which aims to shorten the process from startup to implementation, therefore increasing efficiency and impact of the business idea. Participants will also be able to apply key learnings to their own business ideas and work on them while making the most of access to experts and resources in the room.

“This workshop is one way to put information in the hands of those ready to help make changes that will benefit our community,” said Dr. Kyleen Myrah, Okanagan College School of Business professor, faculty researcher at the Centre and SoFun co-facilitator.

The workshop is suited for: leaders of non-profits, individuals working in existing organizations (non-profit and for-profit) with social enterprise initiatives, entrepreneurs looking to solve a social problem in their community, government employees looking to implement impact initiatives and students.

Myrah and Greer will be joined by OC business professor Kerry Rempel to lead the workshop. Local social entrepreneur, Jaye Coward from the award-winning Farm Bound will also join the presentation team as the luncheon speaker.

Tickets are $45 at www.sofun-vernon.eventbrite.ca and include lunch, coffee and tea.