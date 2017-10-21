There are over 1.1 million Canadians affected by dementia.

Workshop helps families living with dementia

Helping Kelowna families adjust to changes is the purpose of a timely new learning opportunity

When a family member has dementia, holiday season celebrations may change.

Helping Kelowna families adjust to those changes is the purpose of a timely new learning opportunity being offered here next month.

Celebrating the Holidays, part of the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Dementia Dialogues session, helps families discuss changes, challenges and successes that come with caring for someone with dementia during the holidays.

Participants will share ways they can adapt their traditions so that family gatherings are enjoyed by everyone, and share how to look for the “gifts of now.” Participants will also hear strategies and experiences from other caregivers.

Celebrating the Holidays runs on Tuesday, November 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Alzheimer Resource Centre, 307 – 1664 Richter Street. Pre-registration is required by contacting 250-860-0305 or cgronlund@alzheimerbc.org.

The workshop is offered through First Link®, as part of the Dementia Dialogues series. Dementia Dialogues are interactive learning opportunities for family caregivers to connect with one another and increase their knowledge about dementia and caregiving skills.

Each session is an opportunity to learn about a different caregiving topic followed by a guided discussion.

The informal sessions are facilitated to allow caregivers to share their experiences and to take home practical information.

The workshop is free thanks to partial funding by the Province of BC, Provincial Employees Community Services Fund, RBC Foundation, NWM Private Giving Foundation, Seacliff Foundation, The Phyliss & Irving Snider Foundation, The 1988 Foundation, Margaret Rothweiler Charitable Foundation, Frank & Yvonne McCracken Foundation, Wheeler Family Foundation, The Belmont Foundation, Paul Lee Family Foundation, Jack Brown & Family Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, Victoria Foundation, Dr. Woo Hon Fai Memorial Foundation, Colin & Lois Pritchard Foundation, Don & Lynn Bendickson Foundation, Cadillac Fairview and by the generous contributions of individual donors.

First Link® dementia support connects individuals with dementia and their family and friends to the Alzheimer Society of B.C. at any stage of the disease. If you are living with dementia or have questions, you can call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.

For more information on Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, visit alzheimerbc.org.

Previous story
Man in custody linked to Silver Creek property search
Next story
Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Just Posted

Vehicle incident closes stretch of Hwy 97 in West Kelowna

A detour is available beginning at Daimler Road

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

Rockets call up rookie netminder

With starter Brodan Salmond injured, Kelowna calls up player from BCMML

Workshop helps families living with dementia

Helping Kelowna families adjust to changes is the purpose of a timely new learning opportunity

The show goes on: Creekside back in business

Great venue for concerts and events, Creekside Theatre is back open with killer fall line-up

Mixing up local talent and cocktails

The annual Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff takes place in Kelowna in November

Dorsett has 2 goals, assist in Canucks’ 4-2 win over Sabres

‘It was a real good hockey game by our group,’ Canucks coach Travis Green said.

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Auntie Says: Don’t bring your dope to my house

Don’t judge me and I won’t judge you, but if you try and smoke at my house, you’ll be asked to leave

‘Hawks ground Rockets in weekend opener

CHL’s top-ranked team, Portland defeats Kelowna 3-1 on Friday

Feedback: Rental costs on the rise

Kelowna readers react to news that rents keep on going up in Kelowna

B.C. search groups mobilize for missing mushroom picker

Searchers from across the province look for Frances Brown who has been missing since Oct. 14.

Search for missing B.C. man a race against winter weather

David Jeff of Williams Lake was last seen in Kamloops during the chaotic wildfire evacuations

Expanding your creative process at UBCO

Kelowna - Creative Days events will be held at the university Saturday, Oct. 21, and Nov. 18

Most Read