The Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society is offering Birding for Beginners workshops in Penticton, Oliver and Kelowna. (File photo)

Workshops offer start for birders

More workshops planned for late 2017 and spring 2018

The Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society is looking to help people get started birding with a series of workshops in Kelowna, Oliver and Penticton.

The OSS works with local residents and communities to support conservation of important habitats and wildlife, and as part of that mission is hosting a series of free beginner birding workshops for those interested in learning how to identify local birds.

Workshops start with an indoor presentation how to get started identifying birds, including a summary of available field guides and apps, learn how to attract birds to their properties using different feeders, feed and nest boxes, as well a backgrounder on bird anatomy.

Weather permitting, participants will then get a chance to head outdoors to put their new skills to use. The Penticton and Oliver workshops will

The workshops are in Kelowna on Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at the EECO centre; Oliver on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Penticton on Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at the OSS office, 304 Martin St.

The workshops are free, but space is limited to 20 participants. Links to registration for the different workshops are available at osstewardship.ca.

Birding for Beginners workshops are being planned for Keremeos, Summerland, and Vernon between now and late spring 2018.

For more information contact Lia McKinnon at 250-809-4195.

