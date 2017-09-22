World’s best, and sun, shining at wake surf event

Kelowna is the site of the first Canadian held World Wake Surf Championships

The World Wake Surf Championships are continuing for a second day today at Hot Sand’s Beach in Kelowna’s City Park.

The event is a unique one for the area as it is the first time the event is being held outside of the USA.

There are 110 competitors taking part, ranging from juniors to professionals at the event, which goes until 6 p.m. today with action picking up again Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

Considered the Olympics of wake surfing, the worlds best surfers from around the world are taking part.

The action is live-streamed on the event website.