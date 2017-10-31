Yard waste collection winding down in Central Okanagan

The season collection will come to an end Nov 30 and restart next March

Time is running out for those doing fall yard cleanups to have their yard waste picked up at your curb.

The seasonal bi-weekly fall yard waste pickups end Nov. 30 across the Central Okanagan and won’t start up again until again until March.

So the regional waste reduction office is advising residents to fill up their green lid containers to take advantage of the last few weeks of the collection.

Waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart said all the yard waste collected is composted and re-used, so it’s important to keep yard waste cart free of any contaminants.

“We collect close to 13,000 tonnes of green material from the curb annually, and all of that is composted and turned into the soil enhancer GlenGrow, which you can use in your garden come springtime,” she said.

“Plastic bags, flower pots, rocks and sod contaminate the final product and need to be left out.”

The public is also being reminded to put yard waste out for collection by 7 a.m. on the morning of regular garbage day.

Accepted items for green-lid yard waste containers include:

• Pumpkins

• Leaves

• Wood chips, bark

• Needles

• Garden plants

• Grass clippings

• Fruit droppings

• Branches and pruning’s up to five centimetres in diameter and less than one metre in length

Garbage, plastic bags, flowerpots, rocks, soil, sod and kitchen scraps are not alowed in yard waste containers.

You can also take up to 250 kilograms of yard waste to the Glenmore landfill free of charge until Jan. 1, when a $5 fee will be introduced. You can also take your yard waste to the Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre. (fees apply)

If you’re looking to upgrade your yard waste cart, up to two additional 360 litre carts can be purchased from your municipality. For additional carts and collection options, contact your municipality or visit regionaldistrict.com/recycle.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna ready to play the name (selling) game

Just Posted

Yard waste collection winding down in Central Okanagan

The season collection will come to an end Nov 30 and restart next March

Kelowna ready to play the name (selling) game

New sponsorship program aims to raise $800,000 in new revenue for city over next five years

Kelowna hitting ‘nuisance’ properties with new fine

The Nuisance Abatement Fee will cost property owners $250 per call after three calls in a year

RCMP urge Halloween safety

Trick or treaters will be making the rounds throughout the region

Kelowna council wants a piece of future provincial pot shop revenues

The city says it should be compensated for its costs of dealing with marijuana legalization

Haunted walk takes road less travelled

Caravan Farm Theatre’s Walk of Terror offers no reprieve from the horrors that lurk in the dark

Merritt Visitor Centre to close

A new modern vistor centre will be built between Merritt and Kelowna on Highway 97C

Rookie stopper delivers for Rockets

James Porter has backstopped the Kelowna Rockets to a three-game WHL winning streak

B.C. paramedic honoured for instructor excellence

Chilliwack’s Bill Bailey has dedicated his life to improving trauma care for patients and providers

Ballet Kelowna to offer Remembrance Day performance

Ballet Kelowna is marking their milestone 15th anniversary season

BC Ferries’ passenger goes overboard, found five hours later

The woman was found by rescue teams about five hours after the search began.

New K-pop video featuring Vancouver sites seen by 13 million people in one day

Clips for Twice group’s ‘Likey’ song filmed around Metro Vancouver

Bring back safe prison tattooing to protect health: federal ombudsman

Unsafe tattooing can spread HIV and hepatitis between inmates

Conflict-of-interest screens working well, Trudeau cabinet ministers say

Allegations of conflict of interest that have stalked Finance Minister Bill Morneau

Most Read