Yard waste collection winding down in Central Okanagan

Time is running out for those doing fall yard cleanups to have their yard waste picked up at your curb.

The seasonal bi-weekly fall yard waste pickups end Nov. 30 across the Central Okanagan and won’t start up again until again until March.

So the regional waste reduction office is advising residents to fill up their green lid containers to take advantage of the last few weeks of the collection.

Waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart said all the yard waste collected is composted and re-used, so it’s important to keep yard waste cart free of any contaminants.

“We collect close to 13,000 tonnes of green material from the curb annually, and all of that is composted and turned into the soil enhancer GlenGrow, which you can use in your garden come springtime,” she said.

“Plastic bags, flower pots, rocks and sod contaminate the final product and need to be left out.”

The public is also being reminded to put yard waste out for collection by 7 a.m. on the morning of regular garbage day.

Accepted items for green-lid yard waste containers include:

• Pumpkins

• Leaves

• Wood chips, bark

• Needles

• Garden plants

• Grass clippings

• Fruit droppings

• Branches and pruning’s up to five centimetres in diameter and less than one metre in length

Garbage, plastic bags, flowerpots, rocks, soil, sod and kitchen scraps are not alowed in yard waste containers.

You can also take up to 250 kilograms of yard waste to the Glenmore landfill free of charge until Jan. 1, when a $5 fee will be introduced. You can also take your yard waste to the Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre. (fees apply)

If you’re looking to upgrade your yard waste cart, up to two additional 360 litre carts can be purchased from your municipality. For additional carts and collection options, contact your municipality or visit regionaldistrict.com/recycle.

