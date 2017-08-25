YMCA of Okanagan open to all wildfire evacuees

Kelowna Family Y in Kelowna, H2O Adventure in the Mission or the Downtown YMCA open for evacuees

Wildfire evacuees are able to utilize YMCA’s during evaucations. - Image: YMCA

The YMCA of Okanagan would like to remind local residents that wildfire evacuees are welcome at YMCA centres free of charge.

“We invite evacuees to visit the Kelowna Family YMCA in Rutland, H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre in the Mission or the Downtown YMCA at no cost during this difficult time,” said Sharon Peterson, CEO of the YMCA of Okanagan.

“Whether individuals and families are seeking a supportive community, an escape to the pool, a fitness class, or simply a shower, we welcome them with open arms.”

All 27 YMCAs across B.C. and Alberta have opened their doors to those impacted by wildfires burning across the province of B.C.

Evacuees simply need to visit the YMCA with identification that includes their photo and home address to participate.