Your weekend highlights

Every Saturday afternoon, the Capital News/Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week to give you a recap.

1. Sears will be closing its store in Kelowna.

In June, Sears Canada announced it would close more than half of its store locations in the midst of court protection and restructuring.

Within the last year, the retailer has lost more than 80 per cent of its value.

This new batch of closures also includes seven other locations across the province, in total effecting about 1,200 employees.

2. Police are still searching for the missing Peter Oltean, 49.

He was last seen Sept. 19.

3. With Penticton’s ongoing affordable housing issues, around 28 families have turned to the outdoors of Carmi hill.

If you drive far enough east, out of Penticton, and find the right forestry road, you might find a family.

The age of that family depends on whom you meet. Ages range from two months old to upward of 60 years, able-bodied and disabled alike.

Jay said he and his family have lived up there since the end of May, and like many others living in the Carmi hills, they’re victims of an out-of-control rental market in Penticton. Jay is not his real name, as he has asked to remain anonymous, having several friends he hasn’t told about his living situation.

4. The Okanagan Rail Trail is slowly coming together.

About 17 kilometres of trail in Lake Country and the Regional District of the North Okanagan will be completed by the end of November.

What will be opened will be suitable for bicycles, wheelchairs, strollers and widen the trail to make it safe, said Okanagan Rail Trail Initiative chairperson Brad Clements.

“It’s a spectacular section of trail. You get the amazing colour of the lake in summer and fall… there’s beautiful rock faces along the way,” he said.