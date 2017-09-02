Your weekend story highlights

Every Saturday, the Capital News will showcase popular stories

A shooting in the Glenrosa area is currently under investigation. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Every Saturday, the Capital News will highlight popular stories from the week.

1. One man is dead after a shooting in West Kelowna last night. He was found in his car on McTaggart Road in the Glenrosa area.

Police are deeming the death suspicious as the investigation continues.

Neighbours also gave their accounts of what happened around 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.

2. A Level 3 Drought has been declared in the Okanagan due to the hot temperatures and little precipitation.

ALERT! Okanagan now declared in Level 3 drought. Protect water for food, fish & firefighting. https://t.co/0GqQwzqbjj #MakeWaterWork pic.twitter.com/QUhhgQ80EL — Okanagan WaterWise (@OkWaterWise) September 1, 2017

3. One reporter shares her perspective on the rental situation in Kelowna. Landlords have been asking for unnecessary information from tenants in cities with low vacancy rates.

4. The man who stepped aside to let former B.C. premier and Kelowna West MLA Christy Clark seek a seat in the B.C. Legislature in 2013, will be the B.C. Liberal’s candidate when a byelection is held in the riding some time before next February.