Your weekend story highlights

Every Saturday, the Capital News features popular stories from the week

Kelvin McCulloch, CEO of Duncan-based Buckerfields, said the company has committed to providing a “living wage” for its employees. (Robert Barron photo)

Every Saturday, the Capital News features popular stories from the week.

1. A Duncan-based pet store has committed to giving employees a living wage. Buckerfield’s is also located in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

One employee said she was happy to see the owners go through with their plan.

2. One B.C. school district has blocked access to social media in the classroom.

School District 42 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows has configured Internet connections at its six high schools to block access to Netflix, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook on devices connected to school Wi-Fi.

Assistant superintendent Shannon Derinzy said the decision was made with support from each principal, after counsellors vocalized concerns that students were too attached to their social media and not paying attention in the classroom.

3. The victim in a West Kelowna homicide has been identified.

Jay Provencher, who lives across the street from the McTaggart Road address where the homicide took place said while he didn’t know the person to live at the West Kelowna house, but his family did.

“He was a great kid,” said Provencher. “He’s helped my wife shovel the driveway, he helped my next door neighbour shovel the driveway. They helped out when they were living here.”

“It’s pretty heartbreaking to be honest with you. It’s pretty surreal, what happened in this little neighbourhood. It’s something you never imagine would happened.”

4. A crowd at a recent District of Peachland council meeting was unimpressed with council’s approval of a new development on Beach Avenue.

On Tuesday night, council voted 6-1 vote to rezone land for the PeachTree Village, a five-storey commercial/residential development.

Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin estimated there were 40 people in attendance.

“At one point they were booing, and they were booing at everything we were saying,” she said. “It was disappointing.”