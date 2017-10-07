Your weekend story highlights

Every Saturday, the Capital News will highlight popular stories from Kelowna and Lake Country

1. These four-legged furries aren’t a welcome sight in Okanagan neighbourhoods.

Coyotes in a couple Peachland neighbourhoods are acting in a disturbing way.

“I received several reports in August of groups of coyotes following people and showing signs of habituation on some hiking paths in the McKinnon and Trepanier Road area in Peachland,” said Andrea Tait, WildSafe B.C. Community co-ordinator.

Then, just two days ago, she had another report of coyotes near Victoria Street and Gladstone Road.

2. A man died in the hospital after a five-vehicle accident yesterday on the Okanagan Connector.

The accident occurred just after 7 p.m. when emergency crews were called to the scene of the collision with reports of serious injuries that blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 97 C near the Trepanier Road off-ramp, according to the RCMP.

Police arrived on scene to find a severely damaged black Jeep Wrangler laying on its driver’s side.

3. An art exhibition at the Lake Country Public Art Gallery is showcasing mankind’s fall from grace.

The exhibition features five artists, four of which are from the Okanagan.

The aim is to get people questioning the state of the world, said curator Wanda Lock. And the artists’ works provide the queries.

4. The first sign of winter is here as snow blankets Big White.

The village is covered in white after cooler temperatures hit the region Friday night.

However this means that mountain passes also received the same winter weather system bringing the snow level to 1500 metres.

Rain is expected on Highway 97C on Saturday along with strong wind gusts of up to 12 kilometres an hour. Coquihalla drivers can expect a possibility of thundershowers and high winds.

