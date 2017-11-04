Your weekend story highlights

Every Saturday, the Capital News will highlight stories from the week

The search of the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road continues despite a thick blanket of snow on Friday, Nov. 3.- Image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Every Saturday afternoon, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week.

1. Silver Creek residents had encounters with prostitutes over the past three months.

“One girl showed up at 1:30 in the morning, looking for an address. She was getting text messages that said they were from Ontario. I said, ‘that’s kind of strange, who in Ontario would be texting you to come to this address?” said a man who wished to remain anonymous.

About two-and-a-half months ago, he says, six people drove up in two different vehicles at the same time, looking for somebody.

2. A man is expected to go to prison for at least two years, and as many as four, after he sexually assaulted his two stepdaughters repeatedly over several months in 2016.

The sexual assaults were reportedly so frequent one of the girls set up a booby trap that would shoot a Nerf gun at intruders in her room if tripped.

3. New rules for legalized marijuana need to consider the impact on workplaces and clarify the rights of both employers and employees, say some business groups.

Ottawa has set July 1 as the deadline for regulations to be in place and many provinces and territories are still working to craft legislation, including British Columbia, where a public consultation on legal pot wrapped up this week.

4. A new homeless shelter has opened in West Kelowna. The shelter, located at the Emmanuel Church, will be open nightly for the winter months.

Stephen Johnston, president of the West Kelowna Shelter Society, said 10 of the beds will be able to be reserved.

“Those who are in good standing can actually have their name on a bed,” he said.