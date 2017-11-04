Your weekend story highlights

The search of the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road continues despite a thick blanket of snow on Friday, Nov. 3.- Image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

1. Silver Creek residents had encounters with prostitutes over the past three months.

“One girl showed up at 1:30 in the morning, looking for an address. She was getting text messages that said they were from Ontario. I said, ‘that’s kind of strange, who in Ontario would be texting you to come to this address?” said a man who wished to remain anonymous.

About two-and-a-half months ago, he says, six people drove up in two different vehicles at the same time, looking for somebody.

2. A man is expected to go to prison for at least two years, and as many as four, after he sexually assaulted his two stepdaughters repeatedly over several months in 2016.

The sexual assaults were reportedly so frequent one of the girls set up a booby trap that would shoot a Nerf gun at intruders in her room if tripped.

3. New rules for legalized marijuana need to consider the impact on workplaces and clarify the rights of both employers and employees, say some business groups.

Ottawa has set July 1 as the deadline for regulations to be in place and many provinces and territories are still working to craft legislation, including British Columbia, where a public consultation on legal pot wrapped up this week.

4. A new homeless shelter has opened in West Kelowna. The shelter, located at the Emmanuel Church, will be open nightly for the winter months.

Stephen Johnston, president of the West Kelowna Shelter Society, said 10 of the beds will be able to be reserved.

“Those who are in good standing can actually have their name on a bed,” he said.

Updated: Highway 1 reopens after collision east of Salmon Arm.
BREAKING: Child dies after falling from Burnaby apartment

New homeless shelter opens in West Kelowna

The shelter is the only one in the city and will provide services for the colder months

350-degree film celebrates Canada’s 150th

Kelowna - Horizon: A 360* Journey will be shown at the Capital News Centre until 6 p.m.

Students participate in short-story contest

Kelowna - Okanagan College students are competing in the 3-Hour Short Story Contest

Rollover on Benvoulin

A vehicle rollover occurred this morning in Kelowna

What’s happening in your community this weekend

Turn back and clock and get some sleep

Turns out many people are not getting enough sleep, so enjoy an extra hour tonight

World-class curlers drawn to Penticton Curling Club

World Curling Tour filling the seats at Penticton rink

BREAKING: Child dies after falling from Burnaby apartment

Emergency crews remain on scene at the apartment building near Lougheed Town Centre

RCMP investigate gunshot injury in Kamloops

A 45-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman are in custody and cooperating with the investigation

‘This isn’t a new problem’: Survivors, allies host #MeToo rally in Vancouver

More than a hundred gather at Vancouver Art Gallery to share stories of sexual harassment, assault

Consider workplace safety in legalized marijuana rules, groups urge

WorkSafeBC prohibits workers with any impairments from work that could harm themselves or others

Updated: Highway 1 reopens after collision east of Salmon Arm.

The accident occurred just after the 97B turnoff, and emergency crews are on scene.

Company appears on Dragon’s Den

A company in Kelowna will be making an appearance on the show, Nov. 8

