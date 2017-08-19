Popular stories from the week

Read one of our stories from the week

From left to right: Chloe Strocher snaps a selfie with Nicole Craft and Brittney Gray of the Okanagan Mermaids during the annual Pride March Saturday at Stuart Park. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

1. Keep your eyes out for an eclipse Monday morning, but don’t stare into the sky. Make sure to wear proper glasses if you want to see it.

I'm STILL trying to find these damn solar eclipse glasses. I hope it's cloudy that day. 😒 — Bee Gray (@BeeLauren) August 19, 2017

2. It’s another smoky day in the neighbourhood for the Okanagan.

3. Some local business owners are concerned with the NDP’s promise to raise the minimum wage rising to $15 by 2012.

Kim Williams, owner of the downtown shop Wild Kingdom, said small businesses will have to change their hours and raise prices to make up for increased wages.

BC’s lowest-paid workers need a raise. Renewing our commitment to a Fair Wages Commission is a first step towards a $15/hour minimum wage. pic.twitter.com/kM4H1YUDCA — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) August 15, 2017

4. It’s Pride Week in Kelowna and people are celebrating with various marches and events. Thousands gathered in every colour of the rainbow to march in the annual Pride March as part of the Okanagan Pride Festival.

The march, which took place Saturday morning, had participants walking from Stuart to Waterfront Park where festivities were held in the park for the afternoon.

5. The Elephant Hill fire is still burning with no help from the wind.