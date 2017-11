Randy Zieske











Nov 30, -0001 – Nov 6, 2017

Randy Zieske passed away November 6, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer. Survived by wife Karen stepson Shane stepdaughter Shannon 5 grandchildren. 9 siblings. Randy worked in the logging industry for 40 years. Randy requested no memorial. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. No flowers requested donations can be made to a charity of your choice.