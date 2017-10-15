Teruyo “Linda” Terai



Linda passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the age of 75.



Survived by her loving husband Isao; sons: Mark of Cranbrook, Wayne of Kelowna; grandchildren: Landon, Skylar, Kimiko and Kiyoshi Terai; sisters: Teruko “Nancy” Minato, of 100 Mile House, Terumi “Anne” Murata, of Kelowna; brothers: Tetsuo “Ted” Itani, of Ottawa and Tsuyoshi “Bing” Itani, of 100 Mile House.



Predeceased by Taketoshi “Tom” Itani.



A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 19th at 7:00 pm at the Kelowna Buddhist Temple, 1089 Borden Avenue, Kelowna, BC, with Reverend Fujikawa officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central Okanagan Hospice Association, www.hospicecoha.org.



Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.

