Victor Herbert Epp – 1939-2017

I wrote my own obit, what do you think?

I was born at a very early age in Herbert Saskatchewan, so my parents called me Victor Herbert Epp. I was so glad that I wasn’t born in Moose Jaw.

They exonerated themselves by moving the family of five children to Kelowna when I was eight. What a wonderful difference. Two more siblings were born in Kelowna.

I started at Gordon’s Super Value after school and Saturdays when I was thirteen and continued in the retail food industry for 47 years, losing money on turkeys at Christmas for 46 of them. I don’t know how I kept my job.

I really wanted to be a comedian but never did make it. I got gonged too often.

I have worked at Cappozi Grocery, Safeway, Woodwards, and Thrifty Foods on Vancouver Island where I worked with the best people in the industry. Enjoyed my retirement with traveling. I have been on six of the seven continents only missing Antarctica.

I have been totally in love twice. Neither was my wife. I have been totally blessed having numerous friends, all the great jobs I had and all of my travels. Really had very good health till this went wrong.

I am survived by numerous family and friends that I hope they liked at least some of my jokes. You only go through once. Make the best of it.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 19th from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club – 1297 Glenmore Road, Kelowna.

Join us for refreshments and a light lunch to celebrate the life of Victor.

