DeHart: Thank-you for supporting the drive-thru

By Maxine DeHart

Thank you Kelowna! You did it again. In just three hours, we raised close to $46,000 and the donations are still coming in. That is over $15,000 per hour at the 19th Annual Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast. I am extremely thankful to all of you who came and opened your hearts and your wallets. It was truly overwhelming. The tremendous amount of support from you, the community, is nothing less than spectacular. Personal thanks to all the sponsors, volunteers, RCMP, traffic personnel, City of Kelowna, media, Ramada Hotel and everyone who helped in the bagging the evening before to make this event a huge success. There will be a special formal thank you in the Kelowna Capital News. All monies raised help the agencies of the United Way. There are still several grand prizes that have not been claimed. Please look thoroughly through your breakfast bags and call me at 250-862-7662 to claim your grand prize. Again, thanks Kelowna, I love you all!

Congratulations to the major grand prize winners who have come forward so far. Mavis Heid ($5,000.00 Have a Heart Diamond Necklace – donated by GIA Graduate Gemologist Michelle Urbanovitch); Brian Welke (WestJet Flight); Serena Slonowski, UBCO and Ron Hughes (U-HAUL IPAD’s); Kathy Cousin, Interior Savings (Tom Harris Samsung S7 Cellular Phone); Joe Levecque ($500.00 IGA Willow Park Shopping Spree); Dorothy Wilkins, Custom Sidecar Tours (Waste Connections of Canada – Samsung Galaxy Tab A); Norm and Rosemary Meadows (Heritage Office Furnishings – Leather Task Chair); Lloyd and Marlene Nelson, Globe and Mail Delivery (Inspire Property Management – Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS); Jenny Mathers, Traine Construction Ltd. and Ron Pidskalny (Creative Mortgage – $100 Mastercard Gift Card); Bert Tisher and Lilian Aeberhardt (Canadian Home Builders – Electric Dewalt Drill); Cindy Mallach (Sleep Country Gift Basket); Kathy Woodward, SPCA and Darlene Demone, Walmart (O Spa Gift Cards); Eileen Carson (Scotiabank – Keurig Coffee Maker); Clarence Johnson, Claremar Delivery Service (Two tickets – 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Penticton).

Landmark restaurant in a landmark building, Shady Rest Fish and Chips at 1359 Sutherland Avenue are celebrating 70 years in business. There is a lot of history with this business in Kelowna. Presently owned and operated by Mel Pearson, the Pearson family has owned and operated the famous restaurant since 1967 when Mel’s father and mother, Bill and Anne Pearson and his brother Bill Pearson (yes two Bill’s) purchased it from the Delourme and Ackerman families in 1967. Mel and Bill eventually purchased their mother and father’s assets in the company in 1977. About 20 years ago, Mel bought out brother Bill and runs the long-time popular restaurant with his son Dallas Pearson, along with children Darcy and Kristy Pearson-Shumay who work part-time. You might remember that well-known long-time Kelowna residents Frank and Dilys Singer owned and operated Shady Rest from 1953 to 1963. I still have coffee with Frank. To celebrate, when you purchase $25 or more of their famous halibut, cod, chicken fingers, burgers or prawns, you will receive $7 off your next purchase of $25. Open Tuesday to Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 3 to 7:00 p.m. Call 250-860-2260.

Congratulations to Karen Hill of Black Press (Kelowna Capital News) who has been promoted to director of sales for the B.C. South Interior Region and to Dave Hamilton who is relocating to Kelowna as the president, B.C. South Interior Division for Black Press.

Total E’Clips Salon and Spa at #107 – 3957 Lakeshore Road is celebrating their 20th anniversary. The company was originally started by Linda Russell and her daughter Kathie Jones. Linda retired two years ago and Kathie’s daughter Taya Jones joined the company one year ago, working in the spa as an esthetician. The spa has recently been renovated. The salon features product lines of Aveda, Davines Haircare, Kevin Murphy and Jane Iredale skin care and makeup.

With over 35 years’ experience, Dale Krushel, CIM has joined the team at Raymond James at 500 – 1726 Dolphin Avenue. Congratulations to senior vice-president and portfolio manager, Craig White, CIM, FCSI also of Raymond James who was one of 32 nominees across Canada for the industry’s 2017 Top Under 40 Award. Call 250-979-2700.

The 18th Annual Okanagan Fall Classic golf weekend fundraiser was a huge success. Organized by Tom Light, the previous 17 years were a fun weekend of golf for buddies, but 2017 was special as they lost a dear friend (and a friend of ours) after a seven year battle with cancer. This year, the golfers wanted to raise money in Jim Milne’s name to donate to melanoma cancer research. With the help and support of many donations, the field of 32 golfers was successful in raising $9,541 through the weekend of golf related events, including putting contests, 50/50 draws, live and silent auctions and reverse draws.

Sandy Sheriff (nee Cooke) from At Your Fingertips at 102 – 2000 Enterprise Way has returned from maternity leave and welcomes back all her loyal clients. Call 250-762-6833.

Heike Milo has joined the team at Travel Time Inc. with Brenda Baer, Joy McGinnis and Colleen Kellar. Formerly with RedTag.ca Heike is a seasoned senior travel advisor. Call 236-420-0021.

The Downtown Kelowna After 5 is Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the Laurel Packinghouse sponsored by Global Okanagan from 5 to 7 p.m. Just $10 or bring your two closest pals and save, just $25 for you and your posse.

Congratulations to the winners of the 30th Annual Kelowna Chamber Business Excellence Awards 2017. They are: Rotary Centre for the Arts (Arts & Entertainment Achievement); CREW Marketing Partners (Marketing Campaign of the Year); B.C. Tree Fruits Cooperative (Excellence in Agriculture); Current Taxi (Rising Star Business of the Year); Andrew Gaucher – GGroup & Catalyst Land Development (Young Entrepreneur Award); Volinspire (Social Impact Award); Hybrid Elevator Inc. (Small business of the Year); Newcap Radio (Mid-Size Business of the Year); Northside Industries (Large Business of the Year); Lane Merrifield – Wheelhouse Ventures (Business Leader of the Year).

Happy 56th Anniversary Dieter and Hildegard Oldendorf (Today, Oct. 18).

The 5th Annual Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff is Nov. 2 at the Laurel Packinghouse. Ten bartenders will compete to see who will be the 2017 Mixoff Champion. Attendees can sample the cocktails and paired food and vote for their favourite People’s Choice Cocktail and Best Bite. This year, limited VIP tickets have been added. Tickets and details at www.okmixoff.com.

Compassion in the Hard Places: When Companioning The Bereaved, Silence is Golden is a workshop presented for free by Springfield Funeral Home and Clair H. Jantzen, Grief and Loss Therapist. Pre-registration is required at www.springfieldfuneralhome.com for the Thursday, Nov. 2 seminar at Willow Park Church. 389 Highway 33.

The Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission (COEDC) is requesting expressions of interest for new additions to the 2018 Advisory Board. The commission is funded by and accountable to the elected board of the Regional District of Central Okanagan. The COEDC has a 40 plus member advisory body including representatives from many segments of the community. Applicants should possess demonstrated executive level experience in a profession or commercial background, detailing any specialized areas of expertise such as commerce, finance, law, marketing, heath, manufacturing, technology, agriculture, tourism etc. Submit resumes by Nov. 7 to info@investkelowna.com.

Small Shops Saturday is Oct. 21 with free on street parking and in three parkades all day. There is also a chance to win $250 to spend downtown for making just one purchase with 108 participating businesses.

Dr. Dale Forsythe is hosting a free workshop on Sleep Disorders, Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at 125 Hwy. 33 E. Limited seating. Reserve at 250-765-1466.

Winfield United Church’s Annual Jingle Bell Bazaar is Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Winfield United Church, 3751 Wooddale Road in Lake Country. Home baking, Christmas boutique, sewing, knitting, preserves, product and lots more. The Thrift shop will also be open.

Ancestry Meet Up is every Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the downtown library. www.KDGS.ca

Birthdays of the week – Jim Csek (Oct. 18); Amber Rose Freeman (Oct. 18); Charlotte Springgate (Oct. 19); Ron Spence (Oct. 19); Ken Good (Oct. 20); Dennis Perley (Oct. 20); Bob Kuehn (Oct. 20); Dieter Oldendorf (Oct. 20); Roxy Paul (Oct. 21); Ryan Lahay (Oct. 21); Dorothy Peter (Oct. 22); Alex Soloducha (Oct. 22); Anna Jacysyn (Oct. 23); Richard Montgomery (Oct. 23); Diane Belanger (Oct. 24); Colleen Brown (Oct. 24); Vicki Campbell (Oct. 24); Robert Letvinchuk (Oct. 24); Sean Barr (Oct. 24).

