Editorial: Thank you foster families

There may be no tougher job in the world than being a parent.

Raising your own child to become a productive member of society is a never-ending job of sacrifice, love, blood, sweat and tears.

So with a shout out to all parents out there who are doing the best they can, it is with a nod of the head that we recognize foster parents and the role they play in our society.

There are many incredible families doing an amazing job of helping kids in need get the proper support, getting them on the right track and providing a loving and safe home, either for a short time or a long time, until they are able to return to their birth parents or be adopted to a new family.

What these families do for kids that are not their own is truly honourable.

And October is a time to give thanks to these remarkable foster parents for supporting children through difficult circumstances.

“Our province’s caregivers generously offer stable, nurturing environments because they want to make a difference in the lives of young people. It’s that simple,” said Jayne Wilson, executive director of BC Federation of Foster Parent Associations (BCFFPA). “They are raising tomorrow’s business leaders, laborers, teachers and parents. It’s our job to make sure they have the skills needed to support the children and youth in their care to be successful in the future.”

Like parenting, foster parenting is both challenging and rewarding. Foster parents do so much for the children they have been entrusted with, hoping to give a child a positive experience. Foster parents raise children because they love to help others. By opening their homes and hearts to children in care, foster parents provide stability and love, a right every child should be able to enjoy and experience.

2017 is a landmark year for the BC Federation of Foster Parent Associations as they celebrate 50 years of providing service to BC foster parents. You can help the BCFFPA to recognize foster parents as valuable members of your community this Foster Family Month by letting them know that you are grateful for the work they do and how their contributions help strengthen B.C.’s communities.

So thank-you foster parents for helping kids in need. You are doing an incredible job. Keep up the good work.