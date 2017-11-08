Editorial: We know about climate change

Kelowna editor says we need more leadership and vision on climate change in Kelowna

It is a concern when you look at the amount of vehicles cruising around Kelowna with just a single person in what appears to be the majority of vehicles.

It’s no coincidence the high occupancy lane along Highway 97 sees the least number of cars, even if most using the HOV lane, also have just a single person in it.

But is there really a disconnect between what is one of Kelowna’s biggest issues (traffic congestion) and one of the world’s biggest issues (climate change)?

Judging by at least some of the comments on our website, there are some that are not relating traffic woes to climate change, however it would be hard to argue that, in general, Kelowna people are not aware of climate change issues as they relate to vehicles.

It’s just hard to figure out what to do.

How are people supposed to get around, take the kids to school, get to work on time and run around doing a million things we all seem to be doing these days? Who’s going to make the decision to start walking to work when it’s just not feasible for many? In this day and age in Kelowna, it’s hard enough to find a place to live, let alone one close enough to your work to eliminate a vehicle.

Not everyone has the money to move into the high-rent district so their family can walk to work and school. It’s just not an option.

So rather than belittle the citizens of Kelowna by saying their heads are stuck in the sand, how about we come up with some concrete solutions and ideas? The City of Kelowna has done a great job of creating a bike network and pushing bikes over cars but still, who can ride from one end of the city to the other for work?

If you listen to the experts, they say building more roads will enable our traffic problem to get worse. So we need answers. We need vision. We need everyone to try to do their part, whether in parking the car, growing more food, riding a bike, and teaching children a new way of doing things.

We need our politicians to help lead us to this new way of doing things, spark our interest, lobby for change, help improve transit options. We don’t need them to tell us we aren’t paying attention.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kparnell@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Letter: The most expensive boondoggle in Canadian history

Just Posted

Kids safer with reflective gear

Kelowna - North Glenmore Elementary students were given reflective gear in preparation for winter

WFN veterans honoured

West Kelowna - Veteran names were unveiled during National Aboriginal Veterans Day

Airbnb on the rise in Kelowna

A new survey will give residents an opportunity to comment on short term rentals

Update: Police comment on search effort at Silver Creek farm

Tents and command units no longer visible at Salmon River Road property

Abandoned RVs plague Okanagan backcountry

RV owners are dumping their old RVs due to a lack of recycling options in the Okanagan

Searching for home sweet home

Many people desperate in their hunt for housing.

Editorial: We know about climate change

Kelowna editor says we need more leadership and vision on climate change in Kelowna

Fallen officer memorial unveiled at Chilliwack RCMP detachment

Nov. 8 ceremony memorializes two officers who died in the line of work

B.C. rolls out 2017 flu shots

Provincial health officer urges people to get their vaccine early

B.C. man captures cougar take down on camera

A Kamloops hunter photographed a cougar catching its deer dinner near Kamloops

VIDEO: Young B.C. hockey fan gets to hang with injured Ryan Kesler

Mackinkley Whalen, 11, wrote a ‘get well soon’ card to Ryan Kesler and got a heck of a surprise

Chill remains in Canada-US soccer rivalry

Despite a thaw, feelings remain intense

Mental-health workers kept busy by searing testimony at MMIW inquiry

Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent

Canada West recognition for Heat trio

As a team, the UBC Okanagan Heat men’s soccer squad narrowly missed… Continue reading

Most Read