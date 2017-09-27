Facebook Feedback: Loving Mon Thong

Kelowna readers sound off on Mon Thong and one of their favourite restaurants

Many readers of kelownacapnews.com and on our Facebook page commented on our Impress branded story (5 ways to fall into healthy living this autumn) from Kelowna’s Mon Thong restaurant, about healthy Thai eating options.

Here are a few of the comments from the posting that had reached more than 13,000 readers on our Facebook page as of Tuesday:

Robyn Kozoris:

A great place to relax with the family or celebrate a birthday! My dad always wants to go to Mon Thong Restaurant and with his birthday coming up on Sept. 30 hopefully we can make this birthday a day to remember. Keep up the great service and excellent food because at Mong Thong you people are always so welcoming and I feel right at home when I’m there.

Marianne Turick Plotnikoff:

The Finest Thai Restaurant in Kelowna!! Food is delicious!Joe and staff are very hospitable and make you feel very welcome!

Julie Klassen Komant:

Ahhhh my first real job was at the Mon Thong working for Joe. Amazing food and great job.

