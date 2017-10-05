Facebook readers weigh in on Sears

Readers of the Kelowna Capital News Facebook page reacted to the news Sears was closing stores, including in Kelowna, when the story was posted at kelownacapnews.com. Here are some of the comments:

Lynne Zomers:

I think online shopping is killing the major stores. Personally I like to try before I buy, then don’t have to return and re-buy. Not to mention I enjoy the shopping experience with friends.

Diane Lartigue:

People talk about the service in Sears…we have the best customer service. My husband and I renovated our bathroom lately and had to buy the bathtub, sink and so on. We went to Home Depot and no one looked at us, we were dropping a lot of money in there and none helped so we walked. So customer service is all over just not at Sears and I have to say they go overboard to help customers.

Avie Hoover:

I’m going to miss all of my co-workers so much. And equally, so many amazing customers that I’ve gotten to care about over the last 13 years. It’s so sad.

Roy Parkinson:

Sears doomed themselves when they switched from middle class home and garden/appliances/tools and yard machines to HBC style high end clothing/cosmetics/home furnishings only.

Karen Moore:

Sears lost business when their customer service got way too bad. People won’t buy when they don’t get the service they need. It’s a shame because it used to be a good company.

Carol Dycke:

One more store gone. Online shopping will kill all the bigger stores. I think the smaller stores stand a better chance of surviving.