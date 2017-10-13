Feedback: Careful with supportive housing plan

Readers at kelownacapnews.com have the ability to instantly comment on any of the stories we post, either from our team of Kelowna reporters, stories from across the Okanagan Valley and the province, or letters written to us.

Story: Controversial supportive housing proposal approved in Kelowna

Mike Hayner:

I live in Maple Ridge and I just want to say: I’m sorry Kelowna, your homeless/addicted population is about to explode. And this building will eventually turn into a low-barrier shelter. There will also be a sharp increase in crime and every business in that area will experience a steep rise in crime and lose in the form of having to install added security. And the cost of those expenses will be passed along to you. You could still raise a huge stink through emails and phone calls to your mayor and council, and protests.

Pat Carlson:

I don’t think the supporters realize that these so called ‘supervised’ residences all eventually turn into low-barrier shelter accommodation. As residents are phased out into the community (still untreated) BC Housing just keeps refilling it with more addicts. Maple Ridge has housed 500 or so in our communities and wow – do we ever feel those repercussions. And our mayor is still calling for another shelter which will do more of the same and which will continue to be refilled by BC Housing over and over again. If Kelowna thinks this one building is the worst part of their future scenario they should give their heads a shake. Their municipal council must not realize what a detrimental effect so many newly arrived addicts will have on their business community and nearby residential areas. Or maybe they just consider it all acceptable collateral damage the way our Mayor in Maple Ridge does.

Letter:Having major surgery and expected to travel by Greyhound

Vicky Adams:

If you are low-income Hope Air will fly you to and from medical appointments free of charge. You fill out the form online or can phone them and they will make all the arrangements. There are organizations that you can contact to get to and from the airport in Kelowna. The Masons are one I know of and maybe Rotary. Please anyone who needs this service look it up. They will fly you anywhere in Canada if your doctor says you need to go. It is a wonderful volunteer organization.