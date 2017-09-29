Feedback Friday: Online readers sound off

Our web site kelownacapnews.com has a wide range of stories from our local reporters, plus stories from our Black Press sister papers across the Okanagan and B.C. where people can comment on the news.

Story: West Kelowna store adopts living wage

Tara Birchard:

More companies in Kelowna should take note. Quite often bigger companies see their employees as only a number or a statistic and nothing changes until these numbers and statistics realize their worth and move on to better working conditions.

Story:OPINION: Rutland won’t change with Freedom House

Linda Greengrass:

I like Rutland. What you see is what you get. Can’t say that for other “desirable, sought after locations to live” in the city.

Story: Facebook commenters on Freedom’s Door approval

Rita Rottweiler:

A recovery house is a great idea, however your choice of location is not. Everyone knows if you want to get your hands on drugs just visit your local high school, they know how to get all the stuff you want. Kind of like allowing a child sex offender (who has done his time and in recovery) to live close to an elementary school.

Barbara Carroll:

We need the facilities throughout the city. Congratulations for Rutland leading others with the vision.

Story: VIDEO: B.C. man’s polite encounter with bears praised for being ‘so Canadian’

Karen Dingwell:

Wonderfully uplifting nature story to hear and see. Thank you Mr. Cote for setting the bar for us all. I wish we would all apply courtesy, kindliness and thoughtfulness to all creatures we come across, including the rich diversity of humankind we share this blessed nation and planet with.

Ron Russell:

While near Nelson at the salmon run, a black bear started across the little creek where the salmon were. Instead of yelling at him I courteously asked him to stay on his side. He went back to his side and wandered down about six meters and tried to cross again. Once more I politely asked him to stay on his side. He looked me in the eye, turned around and walked off into the trees. Yes, the Canadian way.

Story: Mortgage qualification squeeze getting tighter

Darren Fedorak:

Wake up people. Canada is in one of the largest housing bubbles ever. The government has been changing mortgage rules since 2012 trying to soften the blow for when the bubble finally bursts. The unfortunate part is that the rule changes are not put in place to protect the people but rather protect the banks and avoid having to do huge bailouts like the U.S. in 2008. Demographically, Canada’s Baby Boomers are aging fast, downsizing their housing or moving into care facilities. The fact is when you have more people dying than buying massive asset deflation sets in. It won’t be long before we see this in the housing market.

Story: After being bucked off her horse and suffering major injuries, community rallies

Cameron Koronko:

Well-written article. It is great to see you getting your life back together as you continue to heal. Myrne and I will continue to remember you and Len in our prayers.

Allan J. Larson:

So thankful for your continued improvement, Doreen, and your faithful friendship and prayers on our behalf.

Evelyn Nyuli:

We were privileged to meet you in the hospital. My mum was in the same room. Thankful you are making a good recovery. Our Prayers continue to be with you.

Story: Long-time Kelowna radio personality laid off

These kind of radio stations, local, are going the way of train robbers, malls, pot dealers, record albums, and newsprint. It will soon all be automated, prerecorded, playlists.

Jim Coulter:

I’m not sure how many radio stations there are here but it’s a lot for a town this size, all competing for the same ad dollar as a couple of newspapers, a couple of on-line news services, TV, and countless magazines and industry publications.

Something’s got to give.